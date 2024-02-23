 Delhi HC dismisses Mahua Moitra's ‘leaking info’ plea against ED in FEMA case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Delhi HC dismisses Mahua Moitra's ‘leaking information’ plea against ED in FEMA case

Delhi HC dismisses Mahua Moitra's ‘leaking information’ plea against ED in FEMA case

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 23, 2024 04:35 PM IST

The ED has denied giving any press release or ‘leaking’ any information to the media.

In a setback to Mahua Moitra, the Delhi high court on Friday dismissed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's plea seeking that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be restrained from ‘leaking’ information in connection to a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case registered by the agency against her.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File)
TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File)

The development came a day after the single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved its order on Moitra's plea. During Thursday's hearing, the federal agency had denied giving any press release or ‘leaking’ any information to the media.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On February 15, the ED issued summons to the Trinamool member to appear before it on February 19. However, Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year, did not appear, prompting the federal agency to issue a fresh summons.

What is the case?

According to officials familiar with the matter, the Enforcement Directorate has information about ‘certain foreign transactions'– including undisclosed ones – involving her, and has accordingly registered a case and probing her under FEMA.

Moitra is already being probed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of a preliminary enquiry (PE) in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case. It is this case which led to her explusion from Lok Sabha, where she represented her state West Bengal's Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On