Delhi HC orders Aditya Talwar to appear before ED

The Delhi high court on Monday asked lobbyist Deepak Talwar’s son, Aditya Talwar, to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against him after the agency called him a “fugitive”.

The ED made the submission while the court was hearing a plea of Wave Hospitality Ltd, challenging an agency’s notice to it asking the company why the provisional attachment of its hotel in Aerocity area here should not be confirmed.

Appearing for the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Aditya is connected with Wave Hospitality and since he is a “fugitive” from the law, the firm’s plea should not be entertained. “The company is of Aditya Talwar. As on date he is a fugitive. He holds several passports,” Mehta said.

In March, the ED provisionally attached the Holiday Inn, worth over ~120 crore, in connection with a money laundering case against the Talwars. On Mehta’s plea, the court said, “Let him appear before the authorities…”

The company contended that Aditya was neither one of its directors nor a shareholder.

First Published: May 28, 2019 08:20 IST