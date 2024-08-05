Asha Kiran row: Delhi HC says 14 deaths can't be a coincidence, orders water quality test

The Delhi high court on Monday ordered the Delhi Jal Board to test the quality of the water and condition of water in sewer pipelines in the Asha Kiran shelter home located in Rohini. The order came after it emerged that around 14 residents of the shelter home died in July. Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini. (HT Photo)

The court also directed the Delhi government's social welfare secretary to file a report on the conditions of living in the shelter home.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said such a large number of deaths in a short period can't be a coincidence.

"There are too many deaths in a short span of time. 14 deaths in number. It cannot be a coincidence," the bench said.

The court also directed the authorities to decongest the shelter home.

"A cursory glance at the summary shows that all the deaths were because the patients were suffering from TB. Delhi Jal Board is directed to test the quality of water forthwith as well as the condition of water and sewer pipelines and file a report," the bench said.

Also read: Delhi Asha Kiran shelter home deaths: Cong, BJP blame AAP for lapses

"Secretary Social Welfare GNCTD is directed to visit the ASHA Kiran Complex tomorrow and file a report before this court," it added.

If there are too many occupants in the complex then the complex will be decongested and the occupants should move to another appropriate place, the bench said.

According to reports, since February, 25 people, including 14 in July, have died in the shelter home.

Earlier this month, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar had alleged negligence in the centre and urged the Delhi LG to take action against the officers.

"I want to ask why the shelter home was under an administrator who was arrested by the CBI in 2016 for taking a 'bribe' and remained suspended for five years. I want to ask the LG VK Saxena on what basis such a corrupt officer was appointed as the administrator," he said.

With inputs from Shruti Kakkar