 Delhi HC rejects Congress's plea against income tax re-assessment for 2014-17 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC rejects Congress's plea against income tax re-assessment for 2014-17

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 03:05 PM IST

Delhi HC rejects Congress's plea against income tax re-assessment for 2014-17

The Delhi high court on Friday dismissed the Congress party's plea challenging the Income Tax (IT) department's decision to initiate reassessment proceedings against the party,

HT Image
HT Image

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, while pronouncing the verdict, said, "We dismiss the writ petitions."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The high court had reserved its order on March 20 on the pleas filed by Congress against the tax reassessment proceedings for the assessment years 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Congress party, had submitted that tax reassessment proceedings are barred by limitation and the I-T department could have gone back to a maximum of six assessment years.

The I-T department, however, asserted there was no violation of any statutory provision by the tax authority and that as per the material recovered, the "escaped" income by the party is more than 520 crore.

The court's decision comes a day after the Congress held a press conference accusing the Narendra Modi government of crippling the party's finances ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Making a rare appearance at the press conference alongside party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said the issue being taken up today is "very, very serious" and affects not just the Congress but "impacts our democracy itself most fundamentally".

"A systematic effort is underway by the prime minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially. Funds collected from the public are being frozen, and money from our accounts is being taken away forcibly," she said.

"Even under these most challenging circumstances, we are doing our best to maintain the effectiveness of our election campaign," she said.

However, according to a PTI report, the I-T department has not frozen the Congress' bank accounts but has made a recovery of 135 crore because it allegedly violated the law that grants political parties tax exemptions. The party is free to operate these accounts beyond the money recovered by the department, PTI reported citing official sources.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On