Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC rejects maintenance plea, asks wife to ‘actively seek employment’

ANI |
Mar 20, 2025 03:17 PM IST

The Delhi HC's observation came in a case where a qualified woman with a master's degree from Australia and work experience in Dubai sought interim maintenance.

The Delhi High Court, while rejecting a maintenance plea, recently underscored a significant principle: a well-educated wife with suitable job experience should not avoid employment merely to claim maintenance from her husband.

Delhi HC rejected a maintenance plea from a well-educated wife (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)
Delhi HC rejected a maintenance plea from a well-educated wife (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

This observation arose during a case where the petitioner, an evidently qualified woman with a master's degree from Australia and prior professional experience in Dubai, was seeking interim maintenance. Her actions, such as residing first with her parents and then with her maternal uncle, appeared to suggest an effort to convince the Court of her inability to earn.

Also Read: Pay maintenance to wife even if her earlier marriage is valid: SC

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, who presided over the case, remarked that the petitioner had wide exposure to worldly affairs and a strong educational background. Unlike women with limited opportunities who depend on their spouses for sustenance, she was equipped with the tools to achieve self-sufficiency. The Court encouraged her to actively seek employment rather than rely on maintenance.

Mother allegedly advised alimony claims

Adding to the complexity of the case, a WhatsApp conversation between the petitioner and her mother came under scrutiny. In this communication, the mother allegedly advised her daughter that taking up a job could undermine her alimony claims.

Although the legitimacy of this conversation is to be verified at trial, the Court regarded it as prima facie evidence of deliberate unemployment.

The timing of this exchange, occurring before the maintenance petition was filed, suggested an intentional attempt to remain jobless to strengthen her case for maintenance.

Consequently, the Court determined that the case did not warrant the granting of interim maintenance. It dismissed the wife's plea challenging a family court's earlier order, which denied her maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On