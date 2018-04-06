Delhi HC seeks response from Pranab Mukherjee over Babri reference in his book

The Delhi high court on Friday sought a response from former President Pranab Mukherjee on a petition seeking deletion of reference to 1992 demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya from his 2016 book on the grounds that it hurt Hindu sentiments.

The court has asked Mukherjee to file his reply by July 30.

The suit, filed by a social worker and a group of lawyers, objected to certain references in his 2016 book –The Turbulent Years 1980-1996 – to the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992. They had alleged the portion in the book hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

The suit, against Mukherjee’s book was originally filed in the Patiala house court but was dismissed.

The matter in the high court is an appeal against the dismissal of the suit by the lower court. The court in September last year had called for the trial court records.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the plaintiffs, had argued that the lower court wrongly dismissed the suit on the grounds that there was no cause of action.

He had earlier contended before the high court that there was cause of action when the book was published on January 28, 2016 and also after September 5, 2016, when the two-month notice issued by the plaintiffs for deletion of portions of the book had expired.

The President’s counsel, however, had opposed the plea before the trial court, asserting that it was not maintainable.

