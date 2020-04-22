Delhi Health Bulletin: With 92 new Covid-19 cases, capital’s count is at 2,248

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:08 IST

Delhi on Wednesday reported 92 new Covid-19 positive cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 2,248, according to Delhi government data.

One death was reported today and 48 people have died of the infectious disease in the national capital till date.

For the first time since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus disease, the national capital reported no fresh deaths on Tuesday.

Of the total number of 48 deaths reported till date, 25 of the deceased were aged 60 years and above, which is 52 per cent of the total deaths. Thirteen of them were aged between 50-59 years and 10 were aged less than 50 years, according to government data.

The Delhi government has started daily house-to-house surveillance and sanitization of areas falling in the city’s 89 containment zones. A total of 5,619 samples for testing have been collected so far from containment zones.

The state government has asked hospitals to make sufficient arrangements for disinfection of hearse vans and ambulances used to transfer Covid-19 patients.

In a recent development, cab aggregator company Uber has offered the services of 200 taxis in shifts of 12 hours, free of cost to the Delhi government till May 3, when the lockdown is due to be lifted. The Delhi government has welcomed the offer and has passed an order to use these vehicles to carry non Covid-19 patients, non critical patients to and from the hospital in coordination with CATS Ambulance Helpline services.

On Wednesday, India’s total number of coronavirus cases breached the 20,000 mark and climbed to 20,471 with the number of deaths at 652, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state with the maximum number of Covid-19 patients, has reported 6,191 cases of the coronavirus disease, including 251 deaths.

Gujarat is now at the second spot and Delhi follows third with 2,248 people infected with the deadly disease.