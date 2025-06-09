Yellow alert in Delhi as heat gets unbearable, mercury may go beyond 45 deg C

Delhi had a heated start to the week, with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius on Monday. The city’s temperature has already touched its highest point of June so far, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it could go even higher. As the temperature in Delhi-NCR rises, traffic police personnel drink water in the heat.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

IMD has predicted Delhi's maximum temperatures will likely soar to over 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The national capital saw an early morning temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius on Monday. The humidity levels were recorded at around 48 per cent. Combine both conditions, and the city is likely in for an uncomfortable ride.

Delhi on Sunday recorded maximum temperature at 42.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi under a yellow alert for the next four days

The national capital will be under yellow alert for the next four days as the IMD has warned of “hot and humid” conditions continuing.

"If we talk about Northwest India, then for the next four days, most of the subdivisions—especially in the plains—are likely to experience heatwave conditions. In Delhi NCR, the temp is expected to rise above 45 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow [Monday and Tuesday], creating heatwave conditions in isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for the region,” IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told ANI.

Air quality has also worsened in Delhi, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 219 on Monday morning. The level is categorised as “poor” by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI levels between 201 and 300 can potentially cause respiratory discomfort for sensitive groups of people. Apart from the heat and humidity, AQI is another problem that the residents of Delhi are facing.

Rain relief in sight?

It is not all bad for Delhi, as rain is predicted to bring relief from the extreme heat by the middle of the week. According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) across parts of North India.

According to the latest IMD weather bulletin, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on June 13 and 14, while Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh could see scattered showers between June 11 and 14. Punjab may also receive rain on June 14.

While the rainfall may be patchy, it is expected to bring temporary respite from the searing temperatures and help slightly improve air quality. However, residents are advised to stay alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds during this period.