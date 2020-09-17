e-paper
Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati, NBA on plea by actor Rakul Preet Singh

The actor had moved court alleging media trial over reports she had been named by fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty as among those within Bollywood who consume drugs.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the I&B ministry, Prasar Bharati, News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and Press Council of India (PCI) after actor Rakul Preet Singh moved court alleging ‘media trial’ over reports she was named by fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty as among those within Bollywood who consume drugs.

The court’s action came after the actor filed a plea submitting media reports were being run in contravention with the I&B ministry’s guidelines.

Rhea Chakraborty is currently being probed by several central agencies, including the CBI, ED and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for her alleged role in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Post Rhea’s arrest by the NCB, reports had emerged that during interrogation, she had named actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and fashion designer Simone Khambatta, among others, as drug consumers. Reports further claimed that the anti-drugs agency had prepared a list of 25 names from the industry who would be summoned for questioning.

However, later, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra clarified no Bollywood names have been listed to be summoned.

“We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood. The names have not been zeroed upon,” Free Press Journal quoted the officer as saying.

After the clarification, #Sorry Sara and #SorryRakul trended on social media.

