Delhi high court refuses to grant divorce to Omar Abdullah from wife Payal Abdullah

ByHT News Desk
Dec 12, 2023 11:01 AM IST

The Delhi high court rejected former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from his estranged wife Payal Abdullah.

The Delhi high court on Tuesday rejected former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from his estranged wife Payal Abdullah.

The court was of the view that there is no infirmity in the order passed by the family court and the allegations of cruelty that were levelled were vague.

“No infirmity in the order of the family court.

Allegations of cruelty were vague. We find no merit in the appeal & the appeal is dismissed,” a bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and justice Vikas Mahajan.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sign out