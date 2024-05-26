Delhi children's hospital fire: PM Modi, CM Kejriwal condole death of 7 babies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the fire tragedy at a hospital in east Delhi is heart-rending, and his thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. A massive fire broke out at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead. Policemen outside a children's hospital where a fire broke out on Saturday night at Vivek Vihar area in Delhi. (PTI)

"The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital around 11:30pm on Saturday and soon spread to two other adjacent buildings.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X, “This incident of fire in a children's hospital is heartbreaking. We all stand with those who lost their innocent children in this accident. Government and administration officials are busy providing treatment to the injured at the spot. The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared.”

Several residents of the area where the hospital was located alleged that oxygen cylinders were traded at the care centre and the authorities had been informed about this earlier. “Cylinders blast when the fire broke out. It’s unclear whether the fire broke out due to the cylinder blast or vice-versa. Owners of this centre were trading cylinders. They used to fill small cylinders from the bigger ones. The owners and management of this centre shared this concern. We had complained to local authorities but no action was taken,” a local told HT.

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told news agency ANI, "I tried calling the health secretary but he is not picking up the call. We will take such strict action that none of the officials commit such negligence in future. We are with the families who have lost their babies. I'll talk to the DCP regarding this that the prosecution to be launched on the owners as soon as possible."

He told PTI that the culprits behind the fire would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said, “As I am not able to communicate with Secretary"(Health) who heads the Department of Health, I am sending this note with a copy to Chief Secretary so that quick enquiry can be launched in this matter. You are directed to ensure the following: 1. Speedy Enquiry in to this incident. 2. Names and designations of officers or private people responsible for this negligence. 3. Ensure free treatment of rescued children in best private hospitals. ( under Farishtey scheme) 4. Expedite the Compensation to the families of deceased and injured. 5. Expedite the arrests of those who were running this Centre.”

President Droupadi Murmu said that the news of the death of newborn babies was heart-rending. “May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this shock. I pray for the speedy recovery of other children injured in this incident.”

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also sent their condolences to the families who lost newborn babies.