Delhi IAS aspirants' death: Old Rajender Nagar waterlogged again

Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants died after drowning in a coaching centre's basement on July 27, again witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy rain on Wednesday. Amidst heavy downpour students protesting against deaths of UPSC aspirants in Old Rajender Nagar on Wednesday. (ANI)(ANI)

However, amidst the heavy downpour in the national capital, the UPSC aspirants demanding action against errant officials continued their protest in the area.

The roads of Old Rajinder Nagar, which is dotted with many coaching institutes were flooded with water and the aspirants were questioning why no action such as desilting had been taken by government agencies even after the tragedy.

The Indian Metrological Department said that the weather station in East Delhi has observed 119.0 mm rainfall from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm today, whereas station NCMRWF in Noida observed 118.5 mm rainfall.

The UPSC aspirants including two women and one man died after being trapped in a basement library at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar. The library flooded following a heavy downpour in the national capital on Saturday.

The deaths sparked a political controversy with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party facing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Even, the Delhi high court also questioned the AAP and the MCD about the action taken against the civic body officials.

Students are demanding that compensation be provided to the family of the deceased and that the exact death toll be disclosed. Delhi revenue minister Atishi has alleged laxity by Delhi chief secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar in investigating the deaths of UPSC aspirants, saying an inquiry report into the incident is yet to be submitted.

Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar has instructed all departments to withhold payments to contractors for drain desilting until a third-party audit of the work is completed.

In response to a note from Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, the chief secretary said that the additional chief secretary (urban development) was instructed to provide a factual note and the information requested by the minister regarding the third-party audit of drain desilting by various agencies.