Delhi: Illegal Bangladeshi national deported after police verification drive

A Bangladeshi national who was illegally residing in the national capital was apprehended and deported to Bangladesh following a verification drive launched by the staff of the Vasant Kunj South Police Station in the South West District. The employees of the Vasant Kunj South Police Station in the South West District conducted a verification campaign, which resulted in the arrest and deportation of a Bangladeshi person who was living in the nation's capital illegally.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/representative)

The illegal immigrant identified as Md Bablu, a resident of Demra village in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

According to officials, the authorities acted on a tip-off during an evening patrol on Tuesday regarding an illegal Bangladeshi national in the area. Acting upon the information, the team rushed to the spot and intercepted Bablu.

In response to rising concerns over the unauthorised stay of migrants, including Bangladeshi nationals, in the capital, the South West District Police have intensified efforts to identify, detain, and repatriate individuals residing without valid Indian documents.

A team was deployed to conduct thorough searches and gather intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants. The team was systematically briefed for day and night patrolling, ensuring effective vigilance and proactive measures against illegal activities.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have identified more than 25 "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh and have started the process to deport them to their home country, an official said.

Special Commission of Police Law and Order Madhup Tiwari said that the drive to identify "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh was being carried out on the orders of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

"Following the LG's direction, we have launched a campaign in which we have started identifying illegal immigrants and deporting them. In Zone 2, the Southern zone, we have identified more than 25 such illegal immigrants so far and have also started the work of deporting them. At the same time, we had a big success in the South district, where we busted a racket in which we not only saw their route to come to India but also caught the people involved in it, who used to make their Aadhar cards here illegally," Tiwari told ANI.

Further efforts are being made to identify more illegal migrants.