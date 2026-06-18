Delhi LG sets June 30 deadline to implement 20% job quota for Agniveer

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed all concerned departments to fast-track the implementation of a 20% reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment to key government services, setting a June 30 deadline for completing procedural formalities and amending recruitment rules, officials aware of the matter said. The LG chaired a meeting with the chief secretary, the Delhi Police commissioner, and other senior officials to review preparedness

The LG chaired a meeting with the chief secretary, the Delhi Police commissioner, and other senior officials to review preparedness and assess the roadmap for extending the reservation benefit to Agniveers in various departments and agencies.

Officials said the initiative is being undertaken in line with the Central Government’s vision. Sandhu had earlier proposed the recruitment of Agniveers into the Delhi Fire Service during a meeting held on June 8.

To leverage the discipline, skills and military training acquired by these young personnel, the LG directed the implementation of a 20% reservation in direct recruitment to vacant Group ‘C’ posts. The quota will apply to operational positions including police constables in Delhi Police, firemen in the Delhi fire service, jail warders in the prison department, and forest guards and wildlife guards in the department of environment, forest and wildlife.

Sandhu set a June 30 deadline for all concerned departments to complete the required procedural formalities and introduce necessary amendments to their respective recruitment rules, officials said.