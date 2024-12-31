Delhi LG's office replies to Atishi's letter on religious structures: ‘CM playing cheap politics’

A fresh war of words erupted on Tuesday between Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and chief minister Atishi over the alleged order to demolish religious structures in the capital. Delhi LG VK Saxena and chief minister Atishi.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

According to an ANI report, Atishi in a letter to the LG claimed that the religious committee on his directions and approval had decided to demolish multiple religious structures.

“It has been decided by the Religious Committee on your directions, and with your approval to demolish multiple religious structures across Delhi. As you can see the list of religious structures to be demolished includes many temples and Buddhist places of worship that are revered by the Dalit community,” the letter said.

"Demolition of these structures would hurt the religious sentiments of these communities. On behalf of the people of Delhi, I would like to request you not to demolish any of these temples and places of worship in the list enclosed," the letter by Atishi added.

ALSO READ: Delhi LG VK Saxena blames Arvind Kejriwal for Yamuna pollution: ‘I personally hold you responsible’

Delhi LG's office responds to Atishi's charges

Responding to Atishi's charges, the LG's secretariat said,"Neither any Temples, Mosques, Churches or any other place of worship being broken/demolished, nor has any file to this effect come. CM is playing cheap politics to divert attention from her and her predecessor CM's failures."

“If at all, LG has issued strict instructions to the Police to maintain extra vigil against forces who may indulge in deliberate vandalism for political benefits. His instructions are being strictly followed, as was witnessed during the just gone Christmas celebrations which did not see any untoward incident,” ANI quoted the letter as saying.

Delhi LG vs Atishi over Kejriwal's ‘temporary CM’ remark

On Monday, the lieutenant governor in a letter objected to Arvind Kejriwal calling Atishi a "temporary chief minister".

"I found this very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the President of India and to me as her representative... As a Lieutenant Governor, I am concerned about this level of public discourse and at the same time, I am hurt by the conversation of presenting the full-time Chief Minister of my government as a temporary Chief Minister," the LG stated.

The chief minister responded by saying,"It is a testimony to the democratic principles of our country that all elected members of the government are in fact temporary and remain in office only till the duration of their term.

I am amused by you taking offence at any statement highlighting this reality of an active democracy. It is disheartening to note that your letter focuses on criticism rather than constructive cooperation. I strongly believe that governance should remain above petty politics, and I urge you to work alongside us in this spirit."

(With ANI inputs)