Delhi LG VK Saxena blames Arvind Kejriwal for Yamuna pollution: ‘I personally hold you responsible’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 23, 2024 09:23 PM IST

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena hit out at Arvind Kejriwal over the pollution level in Yamuna.

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday lashed out at former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, holding him “responsible” for the pollution level in river Yamuna.

In a scathing letter to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Saxena wrote,"The Yamuna has reached its highest level of pollution this year. I will personally hold you responsible for this, since you had filed a petition in the Supreme Court and stopped the cleaning work being done in the Yamuna. I have repeatedly requested you to personally go out in the city and assess the situation."

ALSO READ: Ammonia levels in Yamuna surge, several parts of Delhi face water shortage

"Day before yesterday also I had requested you through my post on "X" to visit Rangpuri and Kapashera, but on this occasion also you did not go there yourself, but instead you thought it appropriate to send your own declared temporary Chief Minister, Atishi there," ANI quoted the lieutenant governor as saying.

New Delhi: Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi.(PTI file)
“Anyway, it is a matter of happiness that now you have started taking cognizance of your responsibilities and after ten years, you have started seeing the worsening condition of Delhi and the plight and helplessness of the people. I assure you that I will continue to draw your attention to these issues in future as well,” the Delhi LG added.

ALSO READ: Delhi election: BJP slams AAP over Delhi air pollution, Yamuna in ‘Aarop Patra’, Arvind Kejriwal responds

Delhi LG's past attacks on pollution in Yamuna



This is not the first time when the Delhi LG has attacked Kejriwal over pollution level in Yamuna. In October, Saxena took to X and shared some viral images of the polluted Yamuna covered entirely in white foam.

“Yamuna, which has been the lifeline of Delhi since eternity, becomes more important during the great festival of Chhath. This is the condition of Yamuna, the pain of Delhi’s people. It is unbearable to see it.

"Who is responsible for such a plight? Who had claimed to clean the Yamuna and announced to take a dip in it? Who got the Yamuna revival work, started last year on the orders of NGT, stopped by the court?” LG said in a veiled attack on AAP government.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
