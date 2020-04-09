Delhi Lockdown could be extended beyond April 14, says Manish Sisodia

india

Lockdown in Delhi could be extended beyond April 14 if the current situation persists, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday while refusing to speculate on how things may shape up in a week’s time.

Sisodia’s statement follows Odisha’s decision to extend the lockdown provisions in the state till April 30 and cmes soon after the implementation of a hard lockdown in 23 areas of the national capital in attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Delhi currently has 699 cases of Covid-19 including nine casualties.

“If the situation persists then there could be a need to extend the lockdown since the cases are continuing to rise. It is difficult to say anything about how things may turn out in six to seven days’ time. Any decision will be taken in the interest of the general public by the chief minister and the prime minister,” a quote by Sisodia was put out by AAP’s Twitter account.

Odisha became the first state on Thursday to extend the lockdown by another 15 days beyond April 14. The schools and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till June 17. The state government has requested the Centre not to start train and air services to the state till April 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a video conference with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on April 11 when a final decision on the issue of lockdown-extension can be taken. However, a communication from the office of the prime minister released on Wednesday had indicated that most states prefer an extension of the lockdown. The prime minister is himself said to be of the view that lifting the restrictions at this stage was not possible.

