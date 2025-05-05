Delhi Lok Adalat token: Step-by-step guide to raise one, clear traffic challans

To help people settle their old pending traffic challans without having to go through long court proceedings, Delhi traffic police in collaboration with Delhi Legal Services Authority is organising National Lok Adalat on May 10 from 10 am to 4 pm. People can settle their compoundable traffic challans, including on spot challans and notices of all types of vehicles (including commercial vehicles) pending on Delhi Traffic Police portal till January 31, 2025. People can settle their compoundable traffic challans, including on spot challans and notices of all types of vehicles at Delhi National Lok Adalat.(Representational/ANI)

What is Lok Adalat

Lok Adalat, also known as the ‘People’s Court’ is one of the alternative dispute redressal mechanisms. According to the National Legal Service Authority, it is a forum where disputes/cases pending in the court of law or at pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. Lok Adalats have been given statutory status under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. Under the said Act, the award (decision) made by the Lok Adalats is deemed to be a decree of a civil court and is final and binding on all parties and no appeal against such an award lies before any court of law.

How to obtain a Lok Adalat token for traffic challans

To be able to attend the Lok Adalat to settle traffic challans, one needs to obtain a token. Here is your step-by-step guide to do so-

Visit the website of the Delhi Traffic Police at https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on ‘Delhi State Legal Services Authority’ option which will direct the user to the token registration page.

On the registration page, fill in all necessary details including name, contact number, vehicle registration details, and details about any pending challans.

After filling the form accurately, click on the submit button.

After submitting, the user will receive a confirmation message along with a link from where the Lok Adalat Token can be downloaded.

The Lok Adalat sessions will be held across district courts in Delhi, including at court complexes in Dwarka, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini, Rose Avenue, Saket, and Tis Hazari. All the notices and challans are to be downloaded from the website of Delhi Traffic Police and it is mandatory to carry their hard copies during the Lok Adalat session.