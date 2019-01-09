Delhi man attacks ex-girlfriend with hammer for ending 8 years of relationship

A man who had attacked a 21-year-old woman with a hammer at a south Delhi hotel for breaking up with him after eight years of relationship had lied about his breakthrough in the Mumbai TV industry to lure her to the place of assault, police said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old unemployed man was arrested on Monday after he rushed the woman to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre and said that she was fallen and hurt her head.

“But the doctors realised that the injury was not from a fall and restrained the man until a police team arrived at the spot. The woman later told us that the man had attacked her with a hammer after she turned down his requests for a patch up,” said Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (south-west).

The woman works with a private firm and lives with her family in Sarojini Nagar. The man stays in RK Puram. “They were in a relationship for eight years, but she broke up with him three months ago as he didn’t seem keen to settle down in life,” said the DCP.

The man first lured the woman to a hotel in Mahipalpur on Sunday. “The man told her he was going away to Mumbai as he had got a breakthrough in the TV industry and that he wanted to meet her one last time. During their two-hour stay at a room in the hotel, she refused to get back with him,” said the DCP.

They parted ways that day, but the woman forgot her Aadhaar card in the hotel room, said the DCP. “He called her again on Sunday on the pretext of giving her the document. He again persisted with his demand for a patch-up, but when she refused, he attacked her with a hammer,” said the DCP.

When and from where the man had purchased the hammer remains to be ascertained, but it was small enough to be concealed in his bag, said the officer.

“When he hit the woman nearly half-a-dozen times, he believed she would die and he could pass it off as a mishap. But neither the woman survived and told us everything,” said the DCP, adding that the woman is out of danger.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 08:14 IST