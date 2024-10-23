Delhi man climbs electric pole, demands to speak with PM Modi, CM Atishi | Watch video

A man climbed a high-tension voltage electric pole in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area on Wednesday and demanded that he be allowed to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, ANI reported. The man mentioned of being from either Bengal or Bihar to police and claimed that he works as a teacher.(ANI)

According to the police, information about the man was received at Geeta Colony Police Station at about 10.30am, following which a team was dispatched to the seen.

The man was safely brought down by the police and personnel from the Delhi Fire Service, according to ANI.

Delhi Fire Service ADO Yashwant Singh Meena said that the man was adamant about speaking with the prime minister, chief minister and the chief justice.

“At 10:30 am, we received a call about a man who had climbed a high-tension wire pillar. He was demanding to speak with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and the Chief Justice regarding environmental conservation,” Meena was quoted as saying by the news agency.

"It is unclear where he is from, as he has been giving conflicting information," the officer added.

