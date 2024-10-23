Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi man climbs electric pole, demands to speak with PM Modi, CM Atishi | Watch video

ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2024 05:43 PM IST

The man was safely brought down by the police and personnel from the Delhi Fire Service.

A man climbed a high-tension voltage electric pole in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area on Wednesday and demanded that he be allowed to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, ANI reported.

The man mentioned of being from either Bengal or Bihar to police and claimed that he works as a teacher.(ANI)
The man mentioned of being from either Bengal or Bihar to police and claimed that he works as a teacher.(ANI)

According to the police, information about the man was received at Geeta Colony Police Station at about 10.30am, following which a team was dispatched to the seen.

The man was safely brought down by the police and personnel from the Delhi Fire Service, according to ANI.

Delhi Fire Service ADO Yashwant Singh Meena said that the man was adamant about speaking with the prime minister, chief minister and the chief justice.

“At 10:30 am, we received a call about a man who had climbed a high-tension wire pillar. He was demanding to speak with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and the Chief Justice regarding environmental conservation,” Meena was quoted as saying by the news agency.

"It is unclear where he is from, as he has been giving conflicting information," the officer added.

The man mentioned of being from either Bengal or Bihar to police and claimed that he works as a teacher.

(Inputs from ANI)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //