Delhi man found dead on New Year's Eve amid divorce, business dispute with wife

A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Kalyan Vihar area of northwest Delhi on the New Year's Eve day.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northwest, Bhisham Singh, who briefed the media about the case on Wednesday, said that the incident was reported on the evening of December 31.

The family members of the deceased, who is said to have been a businessman, have alleged harassment against his wife and in-laws. The couple was in the middle of getting a divorce and were stuck in a dispute over the business they owned, reports NDTV.

"The deceased’s father has produced his mobile phone and other related articles. The mobile phone of the deceased and other related articles were taken in police possession. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem," the DCP said, according to news agency PTI.

The DCP further said that the incident was reported at approximately Wednesday.

"Soon after information, a team was immediately rushed to the spot. The team found the deceased unresponsive on his bed with a ligature mark around his neck, indicating death by hanging," he said.

The police has clarified that further investigation is underway in the case.

The body was transported to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital and has been preserved for a post-mortem examination, police said.

The Bengaluru techie suicide case

The case in Delhi has rung a bell again about the recent suicide of a techie in Bengaluru, who had alleged harrasment from his wife and in-laws.

The techie, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page purported death note detailing his emotional distress, marital issues, and harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh.

Following a complaint from the deceased's brother, the police registered a case of abetment of suicide against wife, her mother, brother, and uncle. However, recently, the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to the accused wife’s uncle in the suicide case.

The techie’s death note, which was also shared with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with, outlined the marital discord he had been facing since his marriage in 2019, which had led to multiple legal cases. He and his wife had a son in 2020.