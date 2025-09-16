Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi man sets pet dog on neighbour after quarrel over parking, 6 injured

PTI |
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 03:11 pm IST

According to police, Shalu, the accused, got into a heated argument with his neighbour Ketan (32) over motorcycle parking.

Six members of a family were injured after their neighbour allegedly set his pet dog on them and also attacked them with his friends during a quarrel over motorcycle parking in northeast Delhi's Subhash Park area, police said on Tuesday.

All the injured were taken to GTB and JPC Hospitals for treatment. While five were discharged after they were administered medical aid, one person is still under observation, officials said.(HT PHOTO/Representational Image)
All the injured were taken to GTB and JPC Hospitals for treatment. While five were discharged after they were administered medical aid, one person is still under observation, officials said.(HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Monday, they said.

According to police, Shalu, the accused, got into a heated argument with his neighbour Ketan (32) over motorcycle parking. "During the altercation, Shalu, along with his friends, attacked Ketan and five of his family members. He also unleashed his pet dog on them before fleeing," a senior police officer said.

Also read: Microchipping made mandatory for dogs that bite in Uttar Pradesh

All the injured were taken to GTB and JPC Hospitals for treatment. While five were discharged after they were administered medical aid, one person is still under observation, officials said.

Delhi Police said a case has been registered at the Welcome police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also read: Stray dogs attack students, teachers at Govt Women’s College in Sec 14

"Multiple teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the accused, who is currently absconding. Investigation into the case is underway," the officer added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi man sets pet dog on neighbour after quarrel over parking, 6 injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On