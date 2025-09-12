Stray dogs attack students, teachers at Govt Women’s College in Sec 14

Stray dogs were spotted inside the library, reading room, washrooms, and classrooms of Government College for Girls in sector 14 on Thursday, students of the institution said. According to the college staff, canines were found roaming inside the college premises, putting the safety of the students at risk. Many canines have been breeding inside the campus, and yet no action was taken by the MCG, the university staff alleged.

Dr Jitendra Malik, principal of the college, said they have reached out to the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG) multiple times since February, but no action has been taken yet. “We have time and again sent letters signed by students to the local municipal authorities, and all we received in return were false promises. Earlier this week, MCG officials informed us that they were in the process of floating a new tender and the problem would only be resolved once they rope in a new contractor,” Malik said.

At least 20 dogs stray inside the 32-acre campus of the college and the administration feels helpless about safely relocating them, according to Bharat Rana, administration in-charge. “We cannot use force on these dogs. Even when the university staff pick and drop them to vacant plots nearby, the canines return to the campus through a broken wall on the area behind the campus,” Rana said.

Many canines have been breeding inside the campus, and yet no action was taken by the MCG, the university staff alleged. “During a lecture on August 26, a stray dog entered the classroom and attacked the faculty. The dog was aggressive and caused panic inside the classroom,” said Vanshika, a BCA 2nd-year student, adding that she feared for her safety. HT has accessed the complaint forwarded to Yash Jaluka, Additional Commissioner of MCG, in this regard on August 27.

“An extremely aggressive stray dog even charged at my son last year while he was riding his bicycle in the staff residential area and pawed at my son,” said Rana.

Another student, Beena, a BA 3rd year student shared how the same canine, who intimidates frequenters of the campus, once jumped on her, reaching up with his front paws to her neck.

“I was scared, but luckily my friends were around and forced the canine to get off me,” Beena said. “Some of the dogs that are domesticated and have been living on the campus for years are usually calm. Only those who come from outside behave notoriously,” said Kuldeep Singh, a geography teacher.

“Many stray dogs enter classrooms and create ruckus, disturbing studies. We sometimes do feel threatened by their presence,” another teacher added. Construction of a cemented wall at the rear of the campus is currently underway to cover the open stretch that was earlier left exposed, with only one unfinished patch. The gaps between metal gates are now serving as entry points for stray dogs.