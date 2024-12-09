Menu Explore
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Rajouri Garden restaurant; 10 fire engines at spot

ByHT News Desk
Dec 09, 2024 03:34 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Monday.

Rajouri Garden fire news: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Monday. As many as 10 fire engines were rushed to the scene to douse the blaze, which reportedly started at Jungle Jamboree restaurant.

The fire reportedly broke out at Jungle Jamboree restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden.
The fire reportedly broke out at Jungle Jamboree restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

"We received a fire call near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told news agency PTI.

The cause of the fire remains unknown so far. Thick smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among the nearby shopkeepers.

Authorities have cordoned off the vicinity to facilitate firefighting operations.

The Delhi Fire Service also shared a video of the fire incident in which huge plumes of smoke were spotted from the building in the area.

