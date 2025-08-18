Delhi Metro not included in scheme for fail-safe against power outage, makes fresh bid for ‘islanding’

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a fresh bid to be included in the Delhi Transco Limited's (DTL's) ‘islanding’ scheme so the operations of the national capital’s transport lifeline can be safeguarded in case of grid failure. DTL issued a revised ‘Islanding’ Scheme, 2023, but the Delhi Metro was not included in it. (X/Peter Chirkov)

DTL issued a revised Islanding Scheme 2023 but the Delhi Metro was not included in it. This is despite nearly 5 lakh commuters using the service during peak hours daily.

‘Islanding’ is a term used in the power sector for a safety mechanism that allows a part of the affected power grid to continue to supply electricity to critical establishments.

According to an official document quoted by news agency PTI, DMRC launched a fresh bid to be included in the scheme during a recent meeting of the Operation Coordination Committee (OCC).

"The DMRC requested DTL to revise the Islanding Scheme, 2023, to incorporate provisions for uninterrupted power supply to DMRC substations, thereby ensuring operational continuity during grid disturbances or failures," said the official document.

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Delhi, said that the 765 kV Narela sub-station is currently under commissioning and expected to be energised by August 2025.

It was agreed in the meeting that the Islanding Scheme needs to be reviewed accordingly, the officials said.

What made DTL keep Delhi Metro out of the ‘Islanding' Scheme in the first place?

The SLDC pointed out in the meeting that DRMC's traction load is "highly variable," leading to peak loads occurring at different intervals. This variability poses a challenge to the scheme's stability and sustainability.

The DMRC was advised in the meeting to confirm whether traction load has been considered in the islanding schemes of any other state. The officials quoted in the PTI report said it was also asked to explore and analyse alternative backup power solutions to ensure operational resilience in the event of grid failure.

The OCC also directed a detailed study on the revised 'islanding' scenario after energisation of the Narela sub-station.

The DMRC was urged to propose a feasible solution to manage its varying traction load, enabling its integration into the islanding scheme without compromising system stability.