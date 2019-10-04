Delhi Metro services on Blue line hit
There was a delay of 25 to 30 minutes on the Blue line between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk.india Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:55 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many Delhi Metro commuters had to face inconvenience while travelling on the Blue line after services were severely hit on Friday afternoon.
There was a delay of 25 to 30 minutes on the Blue line between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk.
The services were later resumed.
First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:55 IST
