Delhi Metro services on Blue line hit

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:55 IST

Many Delhi Metro commuters had to face inconvenience while travelling on the Blue line after services were severely hit on Friday afternoon.

There was a delay of 25 to 30 minutes on the Blue line between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk.

The services were later resumed.

