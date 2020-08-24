e-paper
Delhi Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4: MHA

Delhi Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4: MHA

Schools and colleges, however, will remain closed, according to ministry of home affairs officials .

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Metro services have been closed since March 22 this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Delhi Metro services have been closed since March 22 this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.(BLOOMBERG.)
         

The Delhi Metro services, which have been closed since March 22 this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, are likely to be allowed from September 1 during Unlock-4, according to ministry of home affairs officials familiar with the development.

Bars could also be allowed by the MHA for over the counter takeaway sale of liquor in the Unlock-4 phase, they said.

Schools and colleges, however, will remain closed, according to the officials.

Officials cited above said that the modalities for opening metro services are still being worked out and detailed SOP (standard operating protocol) will be issued for the same but there is high possibility that Metro will resume services finally after more than five months.

The Unlock-4 guidelines will be issued sometime this week, the officials said.

