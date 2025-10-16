What's allowed and what's not as Supreme Court allows green crackers on Diwali

The Supreme Court, after allowing the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, made it clear that the relaxation was 'on a test case basis' and subject to strict enforcement and environmental monitoring.
Patrolling teams of multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, will ensure that only NEERI and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approved green firecrackers with QR codes are burst during the designated days and timings, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday quoting officials.
The SC has directed Delhi Police to process temporary sale license applications for two days, ensuring timely readiness. After Diwali, retailers will be given two days to return or safely dispose of unsold stock, ensuring that restrictions are reinstated immediately, the officials said.
Around 140 PESO certified retailers in the national capital will be issued temporary licenses for selling firecrackers for Diwali, the report mentioned
The Delhi government also held a series of high-level meetings, headed by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, with enforcement agencies and stakeholders to discuss implementation of court guidelines.
“We need your help because only QR code green crackers will be allowed and the manufacturers will need to comply with this direction. Those firecrackers not having QR code will be confiscated and licenses will be suspended,” PTI quoted Sirsa as saying.
Crackers should only be burst between 6 am and 7 am and between 8 pm to 10 pm only on the two days of Diwali, i.e October 19 and 20.
NEERI-approved ‘green firecrackers’, which emit 30% lest particulate matter and gases, allowed to be sold, purchased or used.
Only traders with renewed or temporarily re-validated licences will be allowed to sell firecrackers.
What is prohibited
Conventional or high-emission firecrackers, and crackers containing barium and series or ‘Ladi’ firecrackers will not be allowed. Additionally, all the approved green firecrackers will require to have QR codes.
Bursting firecrackers outside permitted hours is not allowed.
Shops selling uncertified firecrackers will shut down with suspension of license.
Firecrackers bought from outside Delhi-NCR will not be allowed.
Crackers purchased online via Amazon, Flipkart or any other e-commerce platforms are not permitted.
Unlicensed roadside sales are not allowed.
Enforcement of guidelines
Supreme Court directives on the use of green crackers will be strictly implemented through intensive foot patrolling by Delhi Police, and checking sale of unauthorised and prohibited firecrackers, the PTI report read.
Joint teams of police and pollution control officials in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will be enforcing compliance of the guidelines.
PESO has also been directed to conduct surprise inspections at various sale outlets and conduct sample tests.
Additional beat staff and enforcement teams will be deployed in residential and market areas in coming days to monitor activities and take immediate action in case of any breach, where illegal stocks of firecrackers would be seized and violations would result in heavy penalties.