What's allowed and what's not as Supreme Court allows green crackers on Diwali

The Supreme Court, after allowing the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, made it clear that the relaxation was 'on a test case basis' and subject to strict enforcement and environmental monitoring. Additional beat staff and enforcement teams will take immediate action in case of any breach, where illegal stocks of firecrackers would be seized and violations would result in heavy penalties. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Patrolling teams of multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, will ensure that only NEERI and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approved green firecrackers with QR codes are burst during the designated days and timings, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday quoting officials.

The SC has directed Delhi Police to process temporary sale license applications for two days, ensuring timely readiness. After Diwali, retailers will be given two days to return or safely dispose of unsold stock, ensuring that restrictions are reinstated immediately, the officials said.

Around 140 PESO certified retailers in the national capital will be issued temporary licenses for selling firecrackers for Diwali, the report mentioned

The Delhi government also held a series of high-level meetings, headed by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, with enforcement agencies and stakeholders to discuss implementation of court guidelines.

“We need your help because only QR code green crackers will be allowed and the manufacturers will need to comply with this direction. Those firecrackers not having QR code will be confiscated and licenses will be suspended,” PTI quoted Sirsa as saying.