Delhi, Ghaziabad on IMD red alert for severe thunder, dust storm; rain brings relief

Delhi-NCR residents on Saturday received some relief from the scorching heat in the form of rain, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed parts of the city and its adjoining areas under a red alert over “severe” thunderstorm as well as dust storm.

Delhi put on IMD's red alert for severe thunder storm and dust storm warning on Saturday (May 30)(Arvind Yadav/HT)

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According to the IMD nowcast seen at around 4:30 pm on Saturday, north, northwest, west and southwest Delhi districts were on red alert, while rest of the city was placed under an orange-coloured warning.

The red warning was for “severe thunderstorm" with maximum surface winds of up to 100 kms/hr and hail, along with dust storm as well as rain.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad were also under a red and an orange warning, respectively, while a yellow warning was in effect in Haryana's Gurugram, according to the IMD nowcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad were also under a red and an orange warning, respectively, while a yellow warning was in effect in Haryana's Gurugram, according to the IMD nowcast. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sand storm in Rajasthan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sand storm in Rajasthan {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, scary visuals of a massive dust storm engulfing parts of Rajasthan also surfaced on social media on Saturday.

A temporary relief from heat was predicted by the IMD over the weekend, which issued a yellow alert earlier for rain and thunderstorms.

Very light to light rain and thunderstorms were predicted for Sunday as well, with wind speeds of around 40–50 kmph in the morning. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for Monday and Tuesday, while mainly clear skies will persist from Wednesday to Friday.

The city reported a minimum temperature of 24.6°C on Friday, with the maximum expected to be between 35°C and 37°C. Temperatures are expected to rise again from June 1 and are likely to reach 40°C to 42°C by Thursday, June 4.

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Videos purportedly from Churu and Bikaner showed a thick moving sand storm covering parts of the city.

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