Delhi Police arrests brother of espionage accused Kasim over SIM card supply to Pak operative

The Delhi Police have arrested the brother of a man arrested for allegedly supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistani intelligence operatives for spying activities, reported PTI news agency on Saturday. Hasin, a man arrested on charges of espionage, was taken back to custody after he was produced at Patiala House Court (PTI)

The accused, identified as 42-year-old Hasin, is the elder brother of Kasim, who was accused of espionage and detained earlier this week.

"Hasin was arrested from the Nagar area in the Deeg district of Rajasthan as part of the probe. During interrogation, it was revealed that Hasin had visited Pakistan around 15 years ago to meet relatives and has allegedly been in contact with ISI officials for the last 4 to 5 years," an officer said.

Hasin, in August 2024, had allegedly sent a SIM card registered in his name to Pakistan through his brother Kasim. The SIM card was later found to be used by a Pakistani operative. He has allegedly been in touch with ISI officials for the past 4-5 years.

The police claimed that Hasin facilitated the transmission of the SIM card and also provided OTPs to help activate WhatsApp accounts in Pakistan.

It has also been alleged that he sent photographs of sensitive Indian Army establishments to Pakistani handlers and received money in return.

The police probe into Hasin revealed that he had played a key role in helping his brother Kasim, along with their brother-in-law and sister, secure Pakistani visas for a visit in August 2024, with the assistance of ISI operatives.

Man accused of espionage remanded to police custody for 5 years

Hasin was produced in Delhi's Patiala court and has been remanded to police custody for five years. Police intend to question the accused to ascertain the full extent of the espionage network, including his Indian associates and financial links, PTI quoted a source as saying.

Hasin's name had supposedly come up during his brother Kasim's interrogation. Kasim allegedly stated that when he travelled to Pakistan, ISI handlers had stated that he should work with them as his brother was already doing so.

Kasim, the main accused, had travelled to Pakistan twice, in August 2024 and again in March 2025, staying in the neighbouring nation for nearly 90 days.

Reports of his visits were confirmed, as reported by India Today, when a YouTube channel in Pakistan ‘Rehbar-e-Mewat’ showed Kasim telling a news anchor that being in the country “felt like home.”

The anchor asked him how it felt like to be back in Pakistan, to which Kasim replied, "It feels like home. I get so much love and affection here that it brings me back so soon. I am back here in less than three months due to your people's love and affection".