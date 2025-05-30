Rajasthan man held for sending SIM cards to Pakistan for espionage

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 34-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on charges of espionage, allegedly carried out on the directions of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said on Thursday. According to two investigators familiar with the case, Kasim was trained in espionage, including how to gather and transmit sensitive information and establish secure communication with ISI handlers. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Mohammad Kasim, a Muslim cleric, was reportedly in contact with his handler in Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through encrypted messaging apps and social media platforms, according to officers familiar with the case.

His arrest comes amid “Operation Sindoor,” India’s covert offensive launched on May 7 in Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

“In September 2024, intelligence inputs indicated that Indian mobile numbers were being used by Pakistani intelligence operatives for espionage. These SIM cards were being smuggled into Pakistan by some Indian citizens,” according to a statement by the special cell.

Kasim’s name surfaced during the development of this information. It was later confirmed that he had visited Pakistan twice—first in August 2024 and then in March 2025—staying there for about 90 days in total and meeting ISI personnel, the statement added.

According to two investigators familiar with the case, Kasim was trained in espionage, including how to gather and transmit sensitive information and establish secure communication with ISI handlers. His brother, who is currently absconding and also suspected to be working for the ISI, reportedly accompanied him on these trips to receive anti-India assignments.

A senior police officer, who asked not to be identified, said that based on surveillance—both manual and electronic—Kasim was found to be supplying Indian SIM cards to ISI agents. These were used to contact and lure Indians into sharing sensitive information about the Indian Army and government officials via secure messaging and calling applications.

After Kasim’s involvement in espionage activities against India was confirmed, he was picked up from his hometown in Bharatpur, formally arrested, and brought to Delhi.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act (OSA), a first information report (FIR) regarding which was registered at the special cell police station.

On Thursday, he was produced before a Delhi court, which remanded him to police custody for further interrogation.

“Kasim’s initial questioning revealed that his handlers had instructed him to gather and transmit photographs and information regarding sensitive Indian defence installations in Rajasthan, including troop movements and artillery placements,” said a second officer familiar with the investigation.