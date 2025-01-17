Menu Explore
Delhi Police arrests two men for helping Bangladeshi woman get fake Indian documents

PTI |
Jan 17, 2025 02:24 AM IST

Delhi Police arrests two men for helping Bangladeshi woman get fake Indian documents

New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in providing fraudulent Indian identity documents to a Bangladeshi woman who entered the country illegally more than 10 years ago, an official said on Thursday.

Delhi Police arrests two men for helping Bangladeshi woman get fake Indian documents
Delhi Police arrests two men for helping Bangladeshi woman get fake Indian documents

According to the police, Sachin Chauhan from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Sushminder from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh orchestrated a scheme that enabled the woman to obtain fake Indian documents, including a birth certificate, Aadhar card, PAN card and an Indian passport.

The police officer said that on January 8, a woman passenger carrying an Indian passport in the name of Riya Singh attempted to depart to Dhaka from the IGI Airport here.

Routine document verification revealed inconsistencies, leading her to be identified as Riya Akhter, a Bangladeshi citizen. She possessed a Bangladeshi school registration card, confirming her original identity.

Investigation revealed that she had illegally entered India in 2014 by crossing the West Bengal border, police said.

A case was registered and further investigation has been taken up.

During interrogation, the woman disclosed that she had sought Indian documentation to facilitate better work opportunities and to travel abroad. She admitted to paying 2 lakh to Sachin Chauhan for procuring the fake documents and passport, Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani said.

The police officer said that the arrested agents operated a racket.

Chauhan, with a background in ticket booking and visa arrangements, leveraged his network to procure fake documents. He collaborated with his associate, Sushminder, to arrange the fraudulent credentials required for obtaining an Indian passport, the DCP said.

Sachin confessed that he started working with agents involved in illegal immigration activities to earn easy money. He charged the Bangladeshi national 2 lakh in cash, for providing her a false Indian identity and passport, the police officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

