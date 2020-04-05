Delhi Police asks religious leaders to follow Covid-19 lockdown, not to congregate on Shab-e-Barat

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 12:27 IST

Delhi Police has urged residents not to come out of their houses to celebrate Shab-e-Barat later this week.

The Police has also urged cooperation from religious leaders and Resident Welfare Association( RWA) in maintaining the Covid-19 lockdown.

This comes after the Police held a meeting with all the Muslim leaders in Sangam Vihar and asked them not to indulge in any gathering on April 8 and 9 on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

“Since the safety of citizens is our utmost priority, Delhi Police spoke to religious leaders and asked them to refrain from any gathering on Shab-e-Barat on April 8/9,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi.

Coronavirus cases in the national capital stand at 445. The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi come after thousands of people gathered for an event at the Markaz in Nizamuddin area and scores of them were found Covid-19 positive, spreading the virus to other states like Tamil Nadu.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday rose to 3,374. As per the figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the number of active cases in India stands at 3,030 while 266 people have recovered from the infection. As many as 77 people have been killed by Covid-19 in the country.

As directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will observe 9 minutes of blackout tonight at 9 pm.

The country entered the 12th day of the 3-week coronavirus lockdown on Sunday. The lockdown will come to an end on April 14.