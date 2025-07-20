Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi Police bust inter-state drug racket; heroin, alprazolam worth 1.55 cr seized

ANI |
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 10:39 pm IST

According to officials, a team from the Crime Branch launched an operation near Harijan Basti in Ghazipur, Delhi, where a drug delivery was being planned.

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted an inter-state narcotics syndicate and arrested two key operatives. The police seized a total of 1.5 kg of Alprazolam worth 30 lakhs and 606 grams of heroin worth 1.25 crore, officials said on Sunday.

Police said Mahendra Pal initially worked as a supplier of Alprazolam to heroin manufacturers. (PTI)
Police said Mahendra Pal initially worked as a supplier of Alprazolam to heroin manufacturers. (PTI)

According to officials, acting on specific intelligence, a team from the Crime Branch launched an operation near Harijan Basti in Ghazipur, Delhi, where a drug delivery was being planned. The team successfully apprehended two suspects, identified as Mahendra Pal and Natthu Khan -- both residents of Faridpur in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said that 50-year-old Mahendra Pal initially worked as a supplier of Alprazolam to heroin manufacturers. Over time, he expanded his role and developed his own distribution network in the illegal drug trade. The second accused, 60-year-old Natthu Khan, has a history of criminal involvement and has previously been arrested in three cases, including one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. His brother held an opium agriculture license, which was misused for heroin production

The seized items included 1.5 kg of Alprazolam, approximately 30 lakh and 606 grams of heroin, which costs around 1.25 crore.

The Delhi Police have said that further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the narcotics and identify other members involved in the supply chain. Authorities believe this bust is a significant blow to interstate drug networks operating between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch dismantled a well-organised cheating syndicate that was operating across India, involving Nigerian nationals and their Indian accomplices. The gang allegedly lured unsuspecting individuals with fake lottery winnings, gifts, and prize schemes, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, seven people have been arrested in connection with the case, including two Nigerian nationals identified as Shedrack Onainor and Sunday John alias Liberty, and five Indian accomplices, Shahid Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Vikas, and Rakesh alias Lalu.

During the crackdown, the Delhi Crime Branch recovered cash amounting to 3.63 lakhs, mobile phones, multiple phones containing incriminating data, ATM cards, nine cards issued in the name of Vikas, bank passbooks, multiple passbooks and cheque books, Aadhaar card and PAN Cards. The two Aadhaar cards have different addresses, they added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi Police bust inter-state drug racket; heroin, alprazolam worth 1.55 cr seized
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On