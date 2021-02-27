Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls
Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order and crime situation in the national capital.
He also reviewed the arrangements for bye-elections to 5 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) - Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar.
By-polls in five wards of Delhi's civic body, two of which fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), will be held on Sunday.
Shrivastava directed police personnel to keep a sharp vigil on borders in view of elections and the ongoing farmers' protest.
He analysed the crime situation vis-a-vis action against criminals, including burglars, drug peddlers, bootleggers and gamblers. Special emphasis was laid on the detection of crime against women, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), kidnapping/abduction, motor vehicle thefts and other theft cases.
It was underlined that surveillance on listed criminals including bad characters (BCs)/ jail/bail release criminals would put a check on their activities which is a big deterrent.
It was further directed to take action against leftover criminals (in crimes where other accused have been arrested) and intensify checking at pickets.
Preventive action under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the Delhi Police Act (DP Act) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) (liquor, drugs, prostitution, gambling/Satta) will be initiated as required, he said.
Shrivastava also directed to take strict measures to curb incidents of a firearm in their areas. He took stock of the status of Covid-19 vaccination to police personnel in different districts/units.
