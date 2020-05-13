Delhi Police considers providing buses to rail passengers needing public transport

india

Updated: May 13, 2020 15:29 IST

Delhi Police is considering the arrangement of a bus service for rail passengers who will be arriving in the national capital and will require public transportation, Harendra K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) told news agency ANI.

”For those who are arriving in Delhi on special trains and are dependent on public transport, we are considering providing buses,” Singh said.

This comes a day after the Delhi government issued guidelines for rail passengers arriving in the national capital as 15 special trains resumed operation amid the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.

For those who are arriving in Delhi on special trains & are dependent on public transport, we are considering providing buses: Harendra K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Railway pic.twitter.com/S07gy6y02I — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

In its standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Delhi government said that passengers coming to Delhi by trains will not be required to be quarantined if they are asymptomatic for Covid-19. Such passengers “will be allowed to go home” and would be requested to download Aarogya Setu app if possible, the release read.

According to the circular, those will mild symptoms will be informed about the “Self or Home Quarantine protocol” and will be directed to undergo self isolation or home quarantine.

Standard protocol of sampling, testing, quarantine will apply to those who are found symptomatic, the SOP stated. An adequate number of medical teams should be placed at the railway station, it added.

“The Ministry of Railways will ensure that all the persons boarding the train will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to board the train. At the railway station, maintenance of order and social distancing norms will be the responsibility of Indian Railways,” the guidelines read.