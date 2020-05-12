‘No need to be quarantined if asymptomatic’: Delhi govt to passengers arriving via trains

india

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:31 IST

Delhi government has issued guidelines for passengers arriving in the national capital by trains as 15 special interstate passenger trains started operation on Tuesday.

As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Delhi government, passengers coming to Delhi by trains will not be required to be quarantined if they are asymptomatic for Covid-19. Such passengers “will be allowed to go home” and would be requested to download Aarogya Setu app if possible, the release read.

According to the circular, those will mild symptoms will be informed about the “Self or Home Quarantine protocol” and will be directed to undergo self isolation or home quarantine. Standard protocol of sampling, testing, quarantine will apply to those who are found symptomatic, the SOP stated. An adequate number of medical teams should be placed at the railway station, it added.

“The Ministry of Railways will ensure that all the persons boarding the train will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to board the train. At the railway station, maintenance of order and social distancing norms will be the responsibility of Indian Railways,” the guidelines read.

The detailed list of passengers with their arrival date and time should be shared by the railways at least one day in advance so that necessary arrangements for the medical screening can be made, the SOP read

“Railways will set up a separate screening area with screening counters keeping the social distancing norms. Adequate number of screening counters depending upon the number of passengers arriving should be made. All required furniture should be put in the screening area and counters for the medical teams and the passengers.”

The government said the Railways will ensure that social distancing norms are followed while the passengers deboard. It also stated that passengers will be deboarded in a staggered manner to avoid crowding.