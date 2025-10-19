Delhi police files 400-page chargesheet against man accused of attacking CM Rekha Gupta
Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and his friend have been chargesheeted for various offences under the BNS, including attempt to murder.
Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet of around 400 pages in a magisterial court against the man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office in Civil Lines, sources said.
They said that the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), and his friend Syed Tahsin Raza have been chargesheeted for various offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal conspiracy.