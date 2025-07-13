Delhi Police registers FIR over building collapse that killed six

The Delhi Police has registered a case of negligence in connection to the building collapse in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Saturday that killed six members of a family and injured eight others, an official said. Rescue operation after a four-storey building collapsed at Janta Colony, at Welcome area in New Delhi, Saturday, July 12, 2025.(PTI)

The rescue operation at the four-storey building has now concluded, he said.

The deceased include building owner Abdul Matloob (50), his wife Rabia (46), sons Javed (23) and Abdulla (15), daughter Zubia (27), and two-year-old granddaughter Fozia. Their bodies were recovered from the debris and sent to GTB Hospital.

Eight others, including Matloob's sons Parvez (32), Naved (19), Parvez's wife Siza and their one-year-old son Ahmad, four members of a neighbouring family, sustained injuries.

"We have registered an FIR of different sections of BNS and launched further investigation into the matter. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the collapse from all angles," said the police officer, adding that the rescue operation was concluded.

The family, who ran a dry cleaning business, had recently moved into the 20-year-old building after their previous home in Gautampuri caught fire earlier this year.

Locals, many of whom were out for morning walks, rushed to help before fire officials arrived. Seven fire tenders were deployed, and NDRF also joined the operation. The building housed an anganwadi on the ground floor, which was closed at the time of the incident.