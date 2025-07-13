Delhi Police release photo of drunk Audi driver who ran over 5 on footpath

The Delhi Police on Sunday released a photo of the accused driver in a hit-and-run case where five people sleeping on a footpath in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar were run over by a speeding Audi car late Saturday night. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Utsav Shekhar, has been arrested. Photo of drunk Audi driver, Utsav Shekhar, released after Delhi footpath accident(ANI, HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 1:45 am on July 9 near the Indian Oil petrol pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar. Delhi cop said Shekhar, a resident of Dwarka involved in property dealings, was driving the vehicle while returning from Noida. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The victims—identified as Ladhi (40), Bimla (8), Sabami (45), Narayani (35), and Ramchander (45)—were all residents of Rajasthan and had been sleeping on the footpath when the car ran over them.

Victims says, ‘sleeping on footpath for many years’

Narayani, one of the injured, described the traumatic moment from her hospital bed. “The car ran over us... Me, my husband and children got injured. I got unconscious after being run over and sustained injuries on the chest and neck... We have been sleeping here (on the footpath) for many years...” she told news agency ANI.

Ramchander, another injured victim, demanded strict action from the authorities, sayion, “We were sleeping when the car hit us at around 1 AM... Two people were injured, but then my wife's ear was also injured, and her rib was broken... The police took us to the hospital... There should be action against the driver.”

According to a police statement: “On dated 09.07.2025 at 01:45 AM, a PCR call vide DD No.3A regarding accident near Indian Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar was received at PS Vasant Vihar. On reaching the spot, it came to notice that injured persons have been shifted to hospitals. All were sleeping on footpath.”

Authorities said the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Further investigation is underway, and the police are also probing whether Shekhar was overspeeding or driving under the influence, as reported.