Delhi police seizes 94,000 illicit cigarette packets, two held

The Delhi Police's Operations Cell of the South-West District has busted a godown storing illicit cigarettes and arrested two men involved in its distribution. Following the recovery, a case was registered at Vasant Kunj South Police Station under the COTPA Act.(Pixabay/representational)

The police recovered 94,000 packets of foreign cigarettes that did not carry the mandatory statutory health warnings or Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in violation of the COTPA Act.

The two accused were identified as Parikshit (22), the owner of the godown and a resident of Vasant Kunj, and PP Chengappa (40), a resident of Kodagu, Karnataka.

According to the official, the seizure was made during a special drive being conducted across the district against the supply of illicit liquor and tobacco products, aimed at making Delhi a tobacco- and drug-free district.

On June 27, the Operations Cell team received specific input about a large stockpile of illicit tobacco products stored in a basement warehouse at a house in Nangal Dewat, Vasant Kunj.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police team raided the location and detained the suspects.

The police recovered the following items from the godown: L&B Original Silver - 13 cartons (13,000 packets), King Size Mayfair - 5 cartons (5,000 packets), Richmond King Size Real Blue - 50 cartons (50,000 packets) and Richmond King Size - 26 cartons (26,000 packets).

The accused admitted that they had imported the cigarettes illegally from countries like Greece and Dubai. The consignment was meant to be distributed across Delhi-NCR and parts of South India, the police said.

Following the recovery, a case was registered at Vasant Kunj South Police Station under Sections 07/14/20(2) of the COTPA Act.

Both accused were taken into custody and further investigation was initiated to identify the broader network.

A senior police officer said, "We are committed to acting against illegal suppliers of tobacco and drugs. This seizure is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle such rackets that threaten public health."

The police also confirmed that more operations and surveillance are underway to trace the supply chain and other potential godowns or distributors linked to the accused.