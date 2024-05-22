Delhi Police will interrogate my 'ill' parents on Thursday: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the police will interrogate his “old and ill” parents tomorrow. The reason was not immediately clear, but it is suspected that police will be visiting the chief minister's residence in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case. Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was "assaulted" by Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar when she went to meet the chief minister on May 13. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

“Tomorrow Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and ill parents,” Kejriwal posted on X in Hindi.

Delhi minister Atishi later said, “I want to ask PM Modi and BJP that 85-year-old father of Arvind Kejriwal who cannot walk alone without support and the mother of Arvind Kejriwal who just returned home a few days ago after spending a long time in the hospital, do they think that 85-year-old patients raised their hands on Swati Maliwal?”

AAP MP Swati Maliwal, the former chairman of the Delhi Commission for Women, has alleged that Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar assaulted her at the chief minister's residence. The police have registered a case and arrested Kumar, who was brought back to Delhi from Mumbai on Wednesday.

Delhi Police had taken Bibhav Kumar to Mumbai for investigation in connection with the assault case. He was taken to three locations in Mumbai where his phone location was tracked, reported ANI.

Delhi Police had earlier mentioned in the Tis Hazari Court that they would take Kumar to Mumbai to the place where he had allegedly formatted his phone.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal broke his silence in the case and said he expects a fair investigation into the matter and justice should be served.

In an interview to PTI, the chief minister said the matter is currently "sub-judice" and his comment might affect the proceedings.

"But I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done," Kejriwal said.

Reacting to his comment, Maliwal said irony died a thousand deaths, adding that Kejriwal has finally said that he wants free and fair investigation in the matter.

"After unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers at me, calling me a BJP agent, assassinating my character, leaking edited videos, victim shaming me, roaming around with the accused, letting him re enter the crime scene and tamper evidences and protesting in favour of the accused, the Chief Minister, in whose drawing room I was beaten up, has finally said that he wants free and fair investigation in the matter. Irony died a thousand deaths. I don't buy this one bit," she said in a post on X.