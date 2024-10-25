Delhi Police's big crackdown on Lawrence Bishnoi, nabs 8 shooters linked to gangster

In a major operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested seven shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They were planning to target Sunil Pahalwan, a resident of Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and Raj Kumar Gaur, the nephew of a former MLA from Rajasthan, officials said on Friday. 7 criminals of Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi gang after their arrest by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police from various places, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)

"A team led by ACP Dharmendra, which also included Inspector Manjeet and Inspector Nishant, has arrested seven gang members (of Bishnoi gang) who were planning to murder a person in Rajasthan. If they had executed this, they would've received more targets. The Special Cell is acting aggressively against gangs of Rohit Kaushal, Neeraj Bawana, Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar," said Additional CP, Delhi Police Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwaha.

In a related incident, police arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang, recovering arms and ammunition from him.

Arrests come after murder of Baba Siddique

The arrests follow the high-profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12, a crime for which the Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pratiksha Godara identified the arrested shooters as Ritesh, Sukhram, Sahil, Amar, Badal, Parmod, and Sandeep. While there is currently no evidence linking them to Siddique's murder, the police are continuing their interrogation.

The shooters were reportedly acting on orders from Arzoo Bishnoi, a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi. They had even conducted surveillance on their targets.

Police recovered six sophisticated pistols, 24 live cartridges, and a GPS tracking device, which they intended to use to track their targets.

Anmol Bishnoi, who is believed to be in Canada, is also suspected of being behind Siddique's murder and is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his role in a shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in April. The NIA has announced a ₹10 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.

Godara mentioned that Arzoo is likely still in India, and efforts are underway to locate him.

Additionally, police have arrested Rijwan Ansari, another member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang, who had a bounty of ₹25,000 on him. Rijwan is a close associate of Shahbaz Ansari, previously arrested for supplying arms in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. He is also wanted in several arms supply cases in Uttar Pradesh.

The police have filed an FIR and are continuing their investigation into the gang's activities.

(Inputs from PTI)