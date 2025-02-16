Delhi railway stn stampede: UP CM condoles, opposition demands probe, action

Lucknow: As condolences pour in for the bereaved families of those killed in the stampede at Delhi Railway Station from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior politicians from UP, opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), have requested the government to make proper arrangements for transporting the bodies of the deceased back to their families. The loss of life in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families, said UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath who conducted an aerial survey of Prayagraj on Sunday (Video grab)

“The loss of life in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss and speedy recovery to the injured,” Adityanath wrote on X.

Other senior politicians including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya have also expressed their condolences.

At least 18 people were killed and scores others injured in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday when thousands of people gathered to board three Prayagraj-bound trains to attend the Maha Kumbh on Saturday night.

Yadav has accused the railway department for negligence and demanded strict action against those responsible. He has appealed to the government to make proper arrangements for transportation of the dead bodies back to their families.

“The tragic death of the devotees of Maha Kumbh in Delhi is heartbreaking. The people sitting in the government should think like a family member who has lost his parents, siblings, children and relatives and not like a politician. Honest arrangements should be made to send the bodies of the dead to their families with respect and the best treatment should be provided to the injured. The BJP government should not commit the sin of hiding the truth of the deaths,” said Yadav on his X.

The massive stampede left thousands trapped at the NDLS as help arrived almost 30-45 minutes later. By then, helpless families tried calling their relatives, resuscitating the victims and calling railway/police officers for help. Most of the victims were women, who were either with friends or family and died due to injuries and/or suffocation.

Railways officials said a crowd kept building up at platform number 14, from where the Prayagraj Express was set to depart. Two other Prayagraj-bound trains, the Swatantrata Senani Express and the Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani, which were set to leave from the station were delayed, which worsened the crowding.

The Bahujan Samaj Party and former CM of the state Mayawati blamed the railway for negligence too. “It is very sad that due to the serious negligence of the railways, many people died and got injured in a stampede amidst the crowd gathered at New Delhi Railway Station to go to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. My deepest condolences to the victims. The government should take action against the culprits and also provide full help to the victims,” she said on X.

The UP-deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed grief over the incident. He wrote on his X account, “Very sad news has been received about many people getting injured in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station. I pray to God to provide speedy recovery to the injured in the accident and give place to the departed souls in his feet. Om Shanti.”