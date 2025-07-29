Delhi rain: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisory for passengers

As heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, airlines began issuing advisories, warning passengers of potential delays due to the inclement weather and gusty winds. Air India said it cancelled the June 17 Mumbai–Lucknow flight due to crew limits after rain-related delays in Delhi.

Air India informed passengers that flight operations might be affected. The airline said, “#TravelAdvisory: Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning. Please check your flight status here http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/f … before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey.”

Also Read | Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of intense downpour by afternoon

IndiGo also released a weather-related travel update, advising customers to plan extra travel time to the airport. It wrote, “Travel Advisory A Rainy Day Reminder — With heavy rainfall expected over #Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We’ll keep you posted and we’re always around if you need help.”

SpiceJet issued a similar caution regarding possible disruptions to flights operating in and out of Delhi and Dharamshala. In its statement, the airline mentioned, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL) and Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the rain intensity could increase by the afternoon. According to the regional Met Centre, the spell of rain is likely to continue for the next seven days, until August 3, with generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall expected.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI on Tuesday showed commuters making their way through rain-hit roads, while many parts of Delhi experienced waterlogging on Monday due to persistent showers.