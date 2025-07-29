Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of intense downpour by afternoon
The IMD forecasts a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in Delhi from July 31 to August 3.
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an intense downpour over the next two hours. The regional Met Centre also forecast that the rain spell is likely to continue over the next seven days, until August 3.
According to the weather department’s nowcast: “Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and NCR during the next 1-2 hours.”
The forecast further mentioned that “moderate to heavy rain/thunderstorm/lightning accompanied with surface wind (speed 30–40 kmph)” is expected by afternoon.
The IMD’s regional centre in New Delhi predicts: “Generally cloudy sky. Light rain at most places and moderate rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning.”
The forecast from July 31 to August 3 mentions: “Partly cloudy sky. very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning.”
Several areas of the national capital experienced heavy rainfall on Monday, leading to waterlogging in multiple parts of the city.
Rain prediction for northwest India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed rainfall forecast for several parts of north and northwest India.
- Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan on July 29, followed by very heavy rainfall on July 30 and 31.
- Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over West Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on July 29.
- Uttarakhand is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall continuously from July 29 to August 4.
- Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and East Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on July 29 and 30, and again on August 3 and 4.
- Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh may see isolated heavy rainfall on July 29, August 3, and August 4.
- In East Rajasthan, heavy rainfall is expected again on August 1, while West Rajasthan is likely to receive isolated heavy rain from July 29 to August 1.
- In general, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is expected at many places over the Western Himalayan region and at some locations over the plains during the next seven days.