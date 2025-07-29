Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of intense downpour by afternoon

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an intense downpour over the next two hours. The regional Met Centre also forecast that the rain spell is likely to continue over the next seven days, until August 3. Heavy rain visuals from Rajaji Marg in Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

According to the weather department’s nowcast: “Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and NCR during the next 1-2 hours.”

The forecast further mentioned that “moderate to heavy rain/thunderstorm/lightning accompanied with surface wind (speed 30–40 kmph)” is expected by afternoon.

The IMD’s regional centre in New Delhi predicts: “Generally cloudy sky. Light rain at most places and moderate rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning.”

The forecast from July 31 to August 3 mentions: “Partly cloudy sky. very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning.”

Several areas of the national capital experienced heavy rainfall on Monday, leading to waterlogging in multiple parts of the city.

Rain prediction for northwest India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed rainfall forecast for several parts of north and northwest India.