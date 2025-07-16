Delhi rains: 5 flights diverted due to adverse weather

At least five flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to bad weather on Wednesday afternoon. An Airbus A320 aircraft, operated by Air India Ltd, prepares to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi(Bloomberg/File)

An official said two flights each of IndiGo and Air India were diverted to Jaipur, and one Air India flight was diverted to Amritsar.

In a post on X at 1.44 pm, Air India said gusty wind and rain are impacting flight operations in Delhi.

"Heavy rains are forecast across #Delhi today, and while our operations remain on schedule for now, weather-related delays may be expected later in the day," IndiGo said in a post on X at 2.17 pm.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.