Delhi rains: 5 flights diverted due to adverse weather

Published on: Jul 16, 2025 06:36 PM IST
An official said two flights each of IndiGo and Air India were diverted to Jaipur, and one Air India flight was diverted to Amritsar.
At least five flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to bad weather on Wednesday afternoon.
An official said two flights each of IndiGo and Air India were diverted to Jaipur, and one Air India flight was diverted to Amritsar.
In a post on X at 1.44 pm, Air India said gusty wind and rain are impacting flight operations in Delhi.
"Heavy rains are forecast across #Delhi today, and while our operations remain on schedule for now, weather-related delays may be expected later in the day," IndiGo said in a post on X at 2.17 pm.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.
