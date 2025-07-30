Delhi rains: Heavy showers hit city, July 2025 air cleanest in 10 years

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, though more showers are expected later in the night. The weather department did not issue any warning. Various parts of Delhi, including south, southeast , central witnessed rain today, with more showers expected in the coming hours.(Hindustan Times)

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, July 2025 was the cleanest in the past ten years, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 79.

“The average AQI was 96 in 2024, 84 in 2023, 87 in 2022, 110 in 2021, 84 in 2020, 134 in 2019, 104 in 2018, 98 in 2017, 146 in 2016, and 138 in 2015,” according to a PTI news agency report.

Delhi's AQI was recorded at 66

At 4 pm on Wednesday, the AQI was 66, which falls under the satisfactory category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 is satisfactory, 101 to 200 is moderate, 201 to 300 is poor, 301 to 400 is very poor, and 401 to 500 is severe.

Various parts of Delhi, including south, southeast , central areas witnessed rain on Wednesday.

The national capital recorded 15mm of rainfall at its primary weather station in Safdarjung between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Other stations, including Palam recorded 28.3 mm, Lodhi Road 7.7 mm, and Aya Nagar 1.6 mm of rainfall.

Rain likely to continue

The weather office said light to moderate rain is likely to continue, along with thunder and lightning.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 25.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

According to the weather department's forecast, the rain spell is likely continue for the next seven days, or at least until August 3.

Delhi has already crossed its usual July rainfall. It has received 235.2 mm so far, more than the normal 209.7 mm, according to the IMD.

Delhi received a total of 337.2 mm since June 1

According to the IMD, Delhi has received a total of 337.2 mm of rainfall since June 1, while the average seasonal figure is 270.1 mm, which is comparatively high. The monsoon arrived in the city in late June.

Delhi witnessed 13 rainy days in the month of July. Apart from that, maximum temperature was 37.5 degrees Celsius on July 27, while the lowest minimum temperature was 22.9 degrees Celsius on July 7.