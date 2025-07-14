Short rain spells and winds cover monsoon deficit in Delhi; AQI improves

Parts of the city were hit by short but intense spells of rain on Sunday evening following dark grey clouds and gusty winds of over 50km/hr. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an “orange” alert earlier before upgrading it to “red” alert by 7pm. Dark grey clouds seen in the city before it rained in many parts on Sunday evening. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate showers in the city on Monday and patchy rain from Tuesday till Saturday.

As per data from the IMD, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, received 10.1mm rainfall between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday. Maidan Garhi recorded 13.6mm rainfall, Pusa 10mm, Palam 1.2mm, Najafgarh 0.5mm and Janakpuri 0.5mm. Rain was accompanied by strong winds with speeds touching 57 km/hr at Pragati Maidan, 55 km/hr at Palam and 37 km/hr at Mayur Vihar.

“Delhi and NCR recorded rain due to the combination of three factors — presence of monsoon trough which was south of Delhi, impact of an active western disturbance, and low-pressure area over north-west Madhya Pradesh with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to the upper tropospheric levels,” IMD scientist Krishna Mishra said.

Rain in the last four days has now covered the overall rainfall deficit, bringing the monsoon into the “normal” category over Delhi. IMD data shows Delhi has received 117.8mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 12, compared to the normal of 126.3mm. South-west Delhi was the only district in the “large excess” category. Six districts were in the “normal” rainfall category — central, New Delhi, northeast, south, southeast, and west.

North Delhi and northwest Delhi have so far seen the least amount of monsoon rainfall and are in the “large deficit” category.

According to IMD, a shortage of more than 19% rainfall from the normal is considered to be “deficit”, difference of -19% to 19% is “normal”, and between 20% and 59% is considered “excess” rainfall. “Large excess” is categorised when rainfall is 60% more than normal.

Delhi’s maximum stood at 34.8°C on Sunday, which was a degree below normal. The minimum was 25.1°C, which was two degrees below normal. The maximum is expected to be between 32-34°C on Monday with overcast skies persisting, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was back in the “satisfactory” category on Sunday, with a 24-hour reading of 79. The average AQI on Saturday was 105 — in the “moderate” category.