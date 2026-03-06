Delhi records hottest day of the season so far; AQI in the moderate category

As the maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, Friday marked the hottest day of the season so far in the national capital, while the air quality remained in the 'moderate' category. The maximum temperature stayed seven notches above normal and surpassed Thursday's high of 34.3 degrees Celsius. (PTI/ Representative)

The maximum temperature stayed seven notches above normal and surpassed Thursday's high of 34.3 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 171 on Friday in the city.

On the minimum temperature front, Safdarjung recorded 17 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal, while Lodi Road recorded 16.3 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees above normal.

Ridge station reported a minimum of 17.8 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius.

Explaining the weather conditions, Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet said there is no significant weather activity expected over Delhi and neighbouring states like Punjab for at least the next 10 days.

"There are indications of clear skies and bright sunshine in the coming days, which may lead to a gradual rise in both morning and evening temperatures. Wind speeds are also likely to increase in the coming days," Palawat said.

Station-wise data showed that Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature at 34.7 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees above normal, followed by Lodi Road at 34 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees above normal, and Ayanagar recorded 34.5 degrees Celsius, 7.4 degrees above normal.

For Saturday, the weather office has forecast mainly clear sky, with a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, and a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

On the air quality front, the city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 172.

The station-wise air quality index was not available on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) SAMEER app during the evening hours.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast that the air quality is likely to fall into the 'poor' category tomorrow.